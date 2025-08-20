Gov. Murphy announces expansion of transit offerings in South Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday announced a multipronged initiative to improve transit offerings in South Jersey, including eight new electric buses for Camden and $5 million in federal funding to expand “microtransit” ride-sharing services.

Murphy made the announcement during a talk sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce Southern New Jersey. The increase in support for transit in New Jersey was a noticeable contrast to the looming threat across the Delaware River of deep service cuts and fare increases for SEPTA in the Philadelphia region.

In a written statement, Murphy said: “These new transportation options in South Jersey will not only better connect residents to jobs, schools, and healthcare, but also lay the foundation for a stronger and more interconnected regional economy.”

The governor’s office said the addition of eight new electric buses in Camden will increase access to clean and reliable transportation for residents. No details were offered for when the buses would be purchased and put in service, but they would double the current fleet of eight electric buses operated by NJ Transit in Camden.

Murphy announced that a one-year pilot program will establish an express shuttle bus service starting this fall offering two round trips each weekday between the Vineland Transportation Center and the Atlantic City Bus Terminal.

The program, operated by the South Jersey Transportation Authority with the support of NJ Transit, is intended to connect residents in Cumberland County to casino jobs in Atlantic City, as well as help reduce traffic congestion, the governor’s office said.

And Murphy said that $5 million in onetime federal funding will go to support the expansion of microtransit across South Jersey, with a focus on improving transportation options for residents to travel to jobs, schools, and healthcare.

Currently, a microtransit service called the Camden Loop provides minivans that can be called like an Uber and are intended to be shared with other commuters going to the same general destination area. The cost is $2 a ride.

Earlier this month, officials announced that the Camden Loop would receive $2 million in state funding to continue operations. Since launching in 2023, the service has provided 100,000 rides.

A similar service in Trenton called GOTrenton! also provides $2 shuttle trips.

“South Jersey’s transportation challenges are not just well-known, they are critical and escalating. The reality is that as you travel further south, mass transit options diminish significantly,” Christina M. Renna, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Southern New Jersey, said in a statement.

“The governor’s announcement addresses these pressing issues directly and we are incredibly grateful for his responsiveness to our chamber’s concerns,” Renna said.