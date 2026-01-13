A New Jersey town wants to import out-of-state woodchucks for Groundhog Day celebrations. Gov. Phil Murphy vetoed it.

A New Jersey town’s hopes of celebrating Groundhog Day their way may have been dashed once again.

For years, Milltown, a borough in central New Jersey with about 7,000 residents, did its own version of the classic Punxsutawney festivities with a live groundhog front and center.

But their access to the hero rodent is dwindling, leaving organizers groundhog-less in the town’s most crucial hour.

State laws ban importing wild animals that could potentially carry rabies.

A bill first introduced in 2024 and later passed by New Jersey legislators, intended to carve out an exception to the rule, allowing out-of-state woodchucks (yes, woodchuck and groundhog are interchangeable terms) to be brought in for the sake of the holiday tradition.

But on Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy vetoed that bill, citing public safety, sending the Groundhog Day enthusiasts of Milltown back to the drawing board.

It wasn’t always this way.

Milltown’s Groundhog Day and the beginning of Milltown Mel

Milltown’s Groundhog Day dates back to 2009 (much more recent than Punxsutawney‘s, which started in the 1880s).

Jerry and Cathy Guthlein, who owned a funeral home together in Milltown, were inspired by the official celebrations one state over after they made the five-hour drive to see the hubbub for themselves.

They were hooked.

“Jeez, if they can do it,” Jerry Guthlein recalled to NJ Advance Media, “I can do it.” He paid about $300 for a baby groundhog from a Sunbury, Pa., breeder and raised him.

That little groundhog grew into the role of Milltown Mel, a beloved local icon who made Groundhog Day predictions for the small town for five years before dying in 2015. That’s when Mel 2.0 stepped up to the plate in 2016; a younger, larger, and “friskier” groundhog, according to Jerry Guthlein at the time. And then, you guessed it, he was succeeded by Mel 3.0 until he died in 2021 at the age of about 3.

The average life span of groundhogs varies. Wild groundhogs live an average of two to three years, but can get up to six years, according to PBS. In captivity, they can live as long as 14 years.

In the years since founding Milltown’s Groundhog Day celebrations, the Guthleins stepped back, and the event would go on to be organized by a group of volunteers known as the Milltown Wranglers, who would tend to the sitting groundhog. During their version of events, they’ll hoist an iteration of Mel into the air, while doughnuts and coffee are served to attendees and local bands play.

After Mel 3.0’s death in 2021, Russell Einbinder, one of the Milltown Wranglers, drove to Tennessee to pick up a newborn replacement groundhog. But state officials seized the chuckling (the real and adorable phrase baby woodchucks/groundhogs are called) months later, the New York Times reported. Officials cited concerns for public health and wildlife disease, including rabies.

Those concerns aren’t just groundhog-focused.

Importing groundhogs and other wild animals is part of a longstanding state ban dating back decades to help prevent rabies and other diseases. Notably, you can’t test an animal for rabies unless it’s dead, according to the CDC.

Still, the seizure rubbed Einbinder and other groundhog enthusiasts the wrong way.

“He never actually got to be the Mel,” Einbinder told the Times. The Inquirer reached out to Einbinder for comment but did not hear back as of publication time.

Wranglers attempted for years to find a legal groundhog, but the original Pennsylvania breeder who brought on Mel the first had died. Other reputable breeders were gone. Einbinder’s calls to zoos and wildlife rescues were fruitless.

And just like that, Milltown’s Groundhog Day went dormant.

Local lawmakers seek a carveout

In 2024, legislators worked on and passed a bill that would create a special exception to New Jersey’s general ban on importing wild animals. The carveout would allow towns and counties to import woodchucks for their Groundhog Day celebrations if their local groundhog died.

The bill included guardrails, including that the municipality would need to prioritize finding a New Jersey groundhog before looking elsewhere. There was also a provision that the Division of Fish and Wildlife would be involved and set up a procedure to help relocate and import woodchucks, and create rules for how they should be housed and cared for.

Sterley S. Stanley (D., Middlesex) was a primary sponsor of the bill. He’s better known for his work on healthcare reform, but got involved with the local bill after meeting Einbinder and becoming “fascinated by the backstory,” according to NJ Advance Media.

“While I am disappointed that we could not establish a new pathway for Milltown to procure a new groundhog, I look forward to continuing to work with state and community partners to find a creative solution to this issue that allows Milltown to resume this cherished tradition within the current regulatory framework set forth by relevant authorities,” Stanley told The Inquirer on Tuesday.

Initially, the bill earned a lot of giggles at meetings, but received near-unanimous lawmaker support and moved through both legislative houses between 2024 and 2025 with ultimate approval. The legislature ultimately passed the bill, but too late for a Milltown Groundhog Day to be organized for 2025.

“We have been working very hard to get that statute changed, but it has not happened yet,” the wranglers wrote on their Facebook page at the time last January. “Until that change occurs, we cannot continue our annual celebration. Hopefully the necessary legislation will be done in time for us to resume Groundhog Day next year.”

Now, with less than a month until Groundhog Day 2026, Murphy has vetoed the bill entirely, leaving Milltown’s Groundhog Day at risk of being canceled for the sixth year in a row.

“Defending these State interests can pose obstacles to obtaining a permit to import wildlife from outside New Jersey, which may understandably frustrate communities that engage in celebrations traditionally involving wildlife,” Gov. Murphy said in a statement included in his veto notice. “However, the State must uphold its obligation to protect the people and animals of New Jersey.”

The Governor’s Office declined to comment further.

It’s unclear what’s next for Milltown’s Groundhog Day.

In his statement, Gov. Murphy said he didn’t think vetoing the loophole meant Milltown should abandon its festivities. Instead, he encouraged organizers to work with the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife to find some sort of alternative opportunity, though he didn’t elaborate on what that might look like.

Years back, after one of the Mel’s deaths, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) wrote to Milltown organizers, encouraging them to opt for an animatronic groundhog or a costume instead of a live animal. But organizers brushed off concerns and continued to buy the chucklings when they could source them.

Organizers haven’t posted an update on their Facebook page since last February and could not be reached for comment as of publication time.