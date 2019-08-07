Following the Wednesday release of a state report that showed a spike in reported bias incidents in New Jersey, Acting Gov. Sheila Oliver announced a task force to addresssuch occurrences among students and young adults.
The “Interagency Task Force to Combat Youth Bias,” chaired by the Division on Civil Rights Director Rachel Wainer Apter, will provide recommendations to state agencies, and the Offices of the Governor and the Attorney General, on strategies to reduce incidents of bias and hate involving youth.
In a teleconference, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal called the findings “striking” and said the most disturbing was the involvement of young people in bias incidents.
-In 2018, 569 bias incidents were reported in New Jersey, according to the report, more than any year since 2011. The analyzed data was based on reports submitted to the New Jersey Uniform Crime Reporting System by every state law enforcement agency in 2017 and 2018.
-More than a quarter of the reported bias incidents in 2018 occurred at institutions of higher education, and nearly half of the identified offenders were minors.
-Nearly 300 reported incidents occurred on a college or university campus in 2017 and 2018, the report said. In 2018, state police added a new category of data that measured incidents at elementary and secondary schools — there were 32 that year.
-The detailed data analysis showed reported incidents dropped by more than half between 2010 and 2015, but began to climb in 2016 with a 14% increase. In 2017, 52% of incidents reported were motivated by the victim’s race, ethnicity or ancestry; and 38% were motivated by the victim’s religion. In every year from 2006 to 2018, African Americans were the most frequent targets of racially-motivated bias incidents.
-New Jersey trends are consistent with nationwide trends, the report said. National data showed that common motivations for bias incidents were similar to those in New Jersey, including race, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, and sexual orientation.
-Potential causes in the rise of reported incidents highlighted by experts include social media, political rhetoric, and the rise in the number of hate groups, according to the report.
The report comes amid additional efforts to curb bias incidents. In April, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal issued new guidelines for law enforcement when investigating and reporting bias incidents. The new required standards included a “victim- and community-centered approach,” continued training for law enforcement, and electronic reporting of bias incidents. The prior standards were last updated in 2000.
Developed by the New Jersey State Police and Division on Civil Rights, the report is the first to include a comparison by the Division on Civil Rights of how New Jersey fares among national trends, the potential causes of data trends, and steps to reduce the number of incidents.
The actual number of incidents is likely much higher, the report says, since it fails to capture incidents that were never reported to local law enforcement. More than half of hate crime victims nationwide from 2011 to 2015 did not report the crimes to the police, according to the United States Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Statistics.
The interagency task force will have six months to complete an investigation, including meeting with public stakeholders, and report back to the governor strategies to reduce hate and bias incidents among young people.
The report said moving forward, police, county prosecutors, and the Office of the Attorney General must vigorously investigate bias crimes, by adhering to the recently announced Bias Incident Investigation Standards.