Haddonfield house falls victim to arson for the third time in seven years

A Haddon Township man was arrested and charged with aggravated arson on Saturday, the most recent event in what appears to be a bizarre series of crimes committed upon the same residence.

Camden County prosecutors charged Michael McNeely, 42, with second-degree aggravated arson and third-degree criminal mischief after, authorities said, cameras captured a suspect pouring fuel on a car and setting it on fire in the driveway of a home on the 1000 block of Concord Circle in Haddonfield last October.

According to authorities, police were able to obtain and use the camera footage to identify McNeely pouring gasoline onto a sedan and setting it on fire at around 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2023. It’s unclear why the property was targeted but it is one, according to police reports, that has been subjected to random criminal acts over the last few years.

Emergency officials responded to two other car fires at the same residence — the first in October 2017 and again in June 2021. In 2019, officers responded after a report was made that a concrete block was thrown through a window at the residence.

McNeely also was charged with criminal mischief and stalking charges in a pair of separate vandalism-related incidents that occurred in June 2019 in Haddonfield and again in Medford last November, authorities said. He was sent to the Camden County Correctional Facility, awaiting a court date.