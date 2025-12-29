Second pilot in Atlantic County crash dies; both pilots identified

Two men stopped by Apron Cafe, a breakfast spot overlooking Hammonton Municipal Airport’s runway, before they took off in separate helicopters late Sunday morning for what the restaurant owner described as one of their frequent flights together over the years.

Minutes later, at approximately 11:25 a.m. Apron Café patrons and staff could see one of the helicopters spiraling, engulfed in flames not far in the distance.

“I looked up and I could see in the distance the one spiraling down and then I see the other one coming down,” said the cafe’s owner Sal Silipino. “It was hard to believe that they were crashing.”

Local authorities identified the pilots Monday as Kenneth Kirsch, a 65-year-old from Carneys Point, N.J. and Michael Greenberg, a 71-year-old Sewell, N.J. resident.

Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said that Greenberg died at the scene. Kirsch died at an area hospital after being flown there.

Just what led to the crash remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story.