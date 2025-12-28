One killed, another critically injured after helicopters collide in Atlantic County

One person died after two helicopters collided mid-air and crash landed Sunday in Atlantic County, according to authorities.

Hammonton police responded about 11:25 a.m. to a reported aviation crash in the 100 block of Basin Road, near U.S. Routes 30 and 206. One helicopter was engulfed in flames, the police department said in a Facebook post.

Police said one person died, and another was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their identities were not immediately made public.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, police said, and no additional details were immediately available.

The FAA described the crash as a midair collision, according to the Associated Press.

Hammonton is about 30 miles northwest of Atlantic City.

This is a developing story that will be updated