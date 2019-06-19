Which Jersey Shore beaches are closed?
Towel? Check. Sunscreen? Check. Now, all you need is our guide to which Shore beaches are open, closed or under advisory, according to the NJ Department of Environmental Protection. (Here’s what that means.) Save your favorite beaches; get weather and driving directions. Looking for more down the shore? Our 2019 Shore Guide has you covered.
Please note: This status only applies to beach safety and water quality; towns can also close a beach because of surf conditions, which is not reflected in the state’s data. Check the beach for flags before you take a dip.
All beaches
Why is my beach closed or under advisory?
Beaches can be closed for many reasons, including too much debris on shore and high bacteria count in the water. Water testing is done from mid-May to mid-September under the New Jersey Cooperative Coastal Monitoring Program of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. The tests look for Enterococci bacteria, found in animal and human waste. The level is considered safe it if is below 104 colonies per 100 ml of water.
After one failed test, a beach is given an advisory and tested every day; a second consecutive fail means the beach is closed. If a beach is closed for water quality, you can still safely sunbathe, picnic and walk on the beach; just avoid swimming, wading or playing in the water.
About the data
The data on this page comes from New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. This page was last updated on .