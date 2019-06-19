Which Jersey Shore beaches are closed?

Towel? Check. Sunscreen? Check. Now, all you need is our guide to which Shore beaches are open, closed or under advisory, according to the NJ Department of Environmental Protection. ( ) Save your favorite beaches; get weather and driving directions. Looking for more down the shore? Our 2019 Shore Guide has you covered.

Please note: This status only applies to beach safety and water quality; towns can also close a beach because of surf conditions, which is not reflected in the state’s data. Check the beach for flags before you take a dip.