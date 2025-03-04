Jersey Shore beach tag prices for 2025: How much it’ll cost to hit the sand

It’s almost that time of year again — Jersey Shore summer. Whether you’re a dedicated beach bum, a weekend warrior, or someone who just wants to dip their toes in the water for a day, there’s one thing you’ll need to factor into your budget: beach tags.

While some Shore towns are still gloriously free (shoutout to Wildwood and Atlantic City), most require visitors to shell out for a daily, weekly, or seasonal badge. And this year, those prices range from a reasonable $8 for a single-day pass to a jaw-dropping $200 for a season-long tag.

The good news? Many towns offer preseason discounts if you plan ahead, and some have reduced rates for seniors, kids, and veterans. The bad news? If you forget to grab a badge, you might find yourself getting turned away just as you’re about to claim the perfect spot in the sand.

So, how much will it cost to hit your favorite Shore spot this year? We’ve rounded up the latest 2025 beach tag prices, plus links to where you can buy them.

Beaches that are free (no badge required)

Atlantic City: No beach tags required. Corson’s Inlet State Park: No beach tags required. More info. Island Beach State Park: No beach tags required; however, parking fees apply: $6 on weekdays and $10 on weekends. More info. North Wildwood: No beach tags required. Sandy Hook: No beach tags required; parking is $20 per car or $100 for a season pass. Strathmere: No beach tags required. Wildwood & Wildwood Crest: No beach tags required.

Most expensive season badges

Preseason discounts on seasonal badges

Want to save a few bucks? Buy your season badge early:

Daily beach fees (most common rates)

Senior and youth discounts

Many towns offer reduced rates for seniors and youth:

Avon-by-the-Sea: Seniors (65+) and youth (12-18) pay $55 for a season badge. Harvey Cedars: Senior season badge is $12. Long Beach Township & Holgate: Seniors (65+) pay $5 for the season. Lavallette: Seniors pay $25 for a preseason badge.

What to know before you go

Some beaches charge more on weekends and holidays (e.g., Deal: $12 on weekdays, $15 on weekends). Certain towns offer free or discounted badges for veterans and individuals with disabilities. Beach tag checkers patrol most paid-access beaches, so be sure to purchase your badge before heading onto the sand.

As the season approaches, more Jersey Shore towns will finalize their 2025 beach badge prices. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, check the official websites of your favorite beach towns. And if you’re looking to save a few bucks, grab your badges early.

Because nothing kills a beach vibe faster than getting stopped at the entrance.