The Townsend’s Inlet Bridge, which has been closed since September for an $8.6 million span replacement project, has reopened.
And, for this weekend, it’s free.
The bridge, which connects Sea Isle City and Avalon, was supposed to reopen before Memorial Day, but remained closed due to complications that required additional work.
The toll bridge — it costs $1.50 for passenger vehicles — is one of five barrier island connectors operated by the Cape May County Bridge Commission. It reopened to traffic Thursday evening.
The work to replace seven spans on the 80-year-old Jersey Shore bridge came out of an inspection that closed the bridge for three months in 2017 and resulted in $1 million in emergency repairs. The bridge was closed again last April to repair damaged rails.
The current project, which started in mid-September,l replaced 245 feet of the 1,373-foot-long bridge on the Avalon side of the connector.