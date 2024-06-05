Giant venomous flying spiders will not parachute into New Jersey this summer

For years, scientists in the Northeast have anticipated the arrival of the giant, flying, venomous jorō spider. Recent media coverage has led many to believe the spider will arrive in New Jersey this summer. Local experts say not so fast.

Jorō spiders were first seen in the U.S. in 2014, according to researchers at Pennsylvania State University, likely hitching a ride in shipping containers or potted plant material brought from Asia into the state of Georgia. (The spotted lanternfly invaded Pennsylvania in a similar manner.)

From Georgia, the invasive species have moved up the East Coast. By September 2023, they had reached the Baltimore suburbs.

Much of the recent media reporting surrounding jorō spiders, reminiscent of the “murder hornets” scare in 2020,stemmed from a blog post posted by New Jersey Pest Control in January. However, just as murder hornets proved to be mostly a non-issue for humans and pets (eventually being subdued in Washington), the arrival of jorō spiders won’t come anytime soon, said Pennsylvania State University entomologist Michael Skvarla.

“It seems like a big media craze the same way murder hornets were a couple years ago,” Skvarla said. “Jorō spiders will eventually get to New Jersey and New York, but it’s probably not going to be next year. Maybe in the next 10 years.”

Even when they do arrive, it won’t be a doomsday scenario, either.

“They’re scary because they’re big, not because they’re actually dangerous. People already live with large golden silk-orb spiders all the time. Jorō spiders will build a big web and that might be annoying but they’re not going to come out and bite you,” he said.

What are jorō spiders?

Jorō spiders, known as Trichonephila clavata, are spiders native to Asia, commonly found in China, India, Japan, North and South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. In Japanese, jorō spiders are known as “jorō-gumo,” which translates to “entangling or binding bride,” according to Penn State Extension.

Female jorō spiders are brightly colored and can grow up to four inches, making webs up to 10 feet wide. For context, the common house spider is smaller than a quarter-inch, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

Advertisement

Male jorō spiders are smaller, brown in color, and can’t spin their own webs. Females lay a single sac that can contain up to 500 spider eggs. Like other spiders, their main prey are smaller insects.

A joro spider on a web with a green pine tree background. (Mohamed Rizly/Dreamstime/TNS) Read more Mohamed Rizly/Dreamstime / MCT

Will jorō spiders bite humans or pets?

While jorō spiders are venomous, they don’t pose any known threats to humans or pets. Skvarla said a human will only be bitten by a jorō spider if the spider feels attacked or provoked.

“They’re not very venomous at all, and they’re very reluctant biters,” Skvarla said. “Even if you pick them up, they might bite in defense if you grab one, but the fangs are so small that it’s hard for them to pierce human skin despite their large size.”

Advertisement

A rare bite from a jorō spider is similar to a sting of a yellow jacket wasp. It may hurt, but in most cases, there won’t be any severe outcomes. If a person is allergic to spider bites, then there could be worse side effects.

Can jorō spiders fly?

Jorō spider younglings, like several species of spiders and invertebrates, can travel long distances using a technique called “ballooning” or “kiting,” where the spider heads to a high surface and shoots webs of silk into the air to be caught by the wind. Only baby spiders can “fly”; adults don’t have this ability.

Skvarla said jorō spiders travel around 10 miles every year. The bulk of the spiders in the U.S. have only traveled approximately 80 miles since they arrived in Georgia a decade ago, according to reports from 2022.

The joro spider, a large spider native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Ga., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. The spider has spun its thick, golden web on power lines, porches and vegetable patches all over north Georgia this year – a proliferation that has driven some unnerved homeowners indoors and prompted a flood of anxious social media posts. (AP Photo/Alex Sanz) Read more Alex Sanz / AP

When will jorō spiders arrive in New Jersey or Pennsylvania?

At the rate that jorō spiders typically travel, Skarvla expects the spider to land in the region sometime in the next 35 years.

“It’s a slow burn. Based on current spread models, it’s probably going to be 20 to 40 years before that happens,” he said. “But, if somebody accidentally transports the eggs, like how they got into the U.S., they could pop up anywhere much faster.”

Advertisement

Once jorō spiders get here they shouldn’t have any problems establishing here due to Pennsylvania’s similar climate to Japan. In 2021, scientists at the University of Georgia were able to prove jorō spiders can withstand below freezing temperatures, meaning they could make the trek to even colder climates up north.

What you can do to prepare for jorō spiders

Nothing. There’s no preparation for the arrival of jorō spiders. While jorō spiders may impact the environment in some way, like reducing insect populations or hybridizing with other spiders, it’s not yet known to what extent, said Skvarla.

Humans don’t have to worry about jorō spiders harming them or their pets, either.

“They’re scary because they’re big not because they’re actually dangerous,” Skvarla said. “People already live with large golden silk-orb spiders all the time. Jorō spiders will build a big web and that might be annoying but they’re not going to come out and bite you.”