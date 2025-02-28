Watch the implosion of Six Flags’ Kingda Ka rollercoaster

Six Flags’ legendary rollercoaster died as it lived — explosively.

The Jackson Township, New Jersey theme park imploded Kingda Ka, the world’s tallest rollercoaster, on Friday morning just before 7 a.m.

Why was Kingda Ka demolished?

Six Flags Great Adventure has removed Kingda Ka, the Green Lantern rollercoaster, as well as the Twister and Parachutes rides to construct two new rollercoasters in their place. “The Flash: Vertical Velocity”, which the park described as North America’s “first boomerang rollercoaster”, will open later this year. The park will open another rollercoaster in 2026 that has yet to be announced.

Kingda Ka debuted in 2005, and became an instant attraction with its towering 456 foot height and launch speed of 128 mph that shot riders up for a spiraling free fall. When the park was closing for the 2024 season in November and rumors spread about the ride’s end, fans visited for mournful last rides.

While the popular rollercoaster gave over 12 million rides since its opening, according to Six Flags, Kingda Ka was also known for its costly maintenance and repairs.

“We understand that saying goodbye to beloved rides can be difficult, and we appreciate our guests’ passion. These changes are an important part of our growth and dedication to delivering exceptional new experiences. We look forward to sharing more details next summer,” Six Flags Great Adventure president Brian Bacica said in a statement last fall.

Six Flags Great Adventure will open for the 2025 season on March 29.