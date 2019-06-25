Bryan Morton, founder of the North Camden Little League, had a disaster on his hands. Thieves last week ransacked the Pyne Poynt Park snack stand, crippling the league’s ability to offer food at the games and keep registration fees low.
But an anonymous baseball fan stepped up this week, pledging to donate $15,000 to restart the concession.
Morton said the donor had no prior connections to him or the league. Morton said the man “in his words, ‘loves baseball’” and saw the value of the league, which has 650 children enrolled this summer.
“That was an absolute surprise, totally humbling from my perspective,” he said of the unexpected windfall.
Morton discovered last Wednesday that some $15,000 worth of equipment— including refrigerators, coolers and a deep fryer — and food had been stolen from the Pyne Poynt Park stand.
He knew the loss of potential income from the concession, about $5,000, could affect the $25 per person league registration fee, an amount far lower than surrounding suburban communities. Morton feared it would increase registration costs for the 2020 season and decrease the number of players.
Morton began a crowdsourcing campaign over the weekend, originally hoping to receive $20,000 by August. The anonymous donor contacted him and promised $15,000 by the end of this week.
In addition to replacing the stolen equipment, the funds will allow the league to begin selling food and drinks by July 10.
Morton said he will reach out to others who have pledged financial support and tell them of the $15,000 donation, hoping they will still contribute and keep costs down next summer.
Although the theft a prompted an ambitious campaign, fundraising is not new for the league. Since the first pitch in 2011, it has relied on sponsors to cover costs, such as the yearly $14,000 required to pay umpires. Morton said other communities often charge $125 for registration, five times what North Camden Little League required this year.
This year, 650 players between the ages of five and 19 will play for the 38 teams across the league’s seven divisions — spanning baseball, softball and t-ball. The season began earlier this month and will end in mid-August.
“We’re a nontraditional league. Most other towns begin in early March and end in early June,” Morton said. “We understand that in places like Camden, children are most at risk during the late spring and early summer.”
While the players focus on practices and games, the Camden County Police Department will continue its active investigation of the theft. They have received several tips and released two images: one of the white pickup truck that the thieves allegedly used to haul away kitchen equipment and the other of a suspect pushing a water ice freezer.
Morton says the robbery likely took place last Monday or Tuesday evening. Both days, the league cancelled programs due to rain, providing a cover for the criminal, he said.
According to northjersey.com there have been at least 27 burglaries since April 24 at little league concession stands throughout North Jersey —including Bergen, Passaic, Essex, Morris, Sussex and Middlesex counties.
Camden County spokesperson Dan Keashen said the Camden County Police Department currently has “no reason to link” last week’s crime in Camden to those thefts.