12-year-old boy dead, mother and sister in critical condition following South Jersey apartment fire

A 12-year-old boy has died and his mother and sister are in critical condition after a fire swept through a Maple Shade apartment complex Sunday evening, displacing nearly two dozen families, police said.

The fire began just before 10:30 p.m. at the Fox Meadow Apartments on Adams Drive, where officials said they evacuated residents as flames and heavy smoke billowed from the complex’s roof.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, police said. Three other people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation, but are in stable condition, according to Maple Shade Township Police.

The fire displaced 22 families, according to Red Cross New Jersey. As of Monday morning, the agency said it had provided temporary lodging, food, and clothing to 40 people, and will continue assisting others throughout the day.

Officials did not disclose the identity of the 12-year-old boy, but said grief counselors were in schools Monday. In a message to the community, Maple Shade School District administrators said crisis teams were available at the school to support students and their families.

“Please keep our Maple Shade families in your thoughts and prayers,” they wrote.