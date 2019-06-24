Margaret Ellen Fox boarded a bus in Burlington City the morning of June 24, 1974 determined to earn her own money and show her family she was capable of being a responsible young woman.
Her family has not seen Fox in the 45 years since that day.
Coinciding with the anniversary of her disappearance, the FBI Monday released a phone call made to the Fox family’s South Jersey home shortly after their 14-year-old daughter vanished. Authorities announced a reward of up to $25,000 for information that could be used to arrest or convict the person responsible for her disappearance.
In the recorded call, purportedly from a man claiming he had Fox in his custody, the caller says “$10,000 might be a lot of bread, but your daughter’s life is the buttered topping.” Her mother can be heard asking the caller “Who is this?”
Burlington City Police Chief John Fine said the release of this call was not previously possible. The FBI had to work to make sure making sure the audio quality was clear enough to release publicly, he said. Over the years, the FBI continued to work with developing technology to enhance the tape for digital release.
Fine said there is an assumption the caller was a person who seized Fox’s disappearance as an opportunity for financial gain, but authorities are uncertain whether the identity of the caller is connected to the person Fox had set out to meet for a babysitting job.
There were discussions of delivering the ransom payment the caller demanded, Fine said, but no contact was made with the individual.
In addition to the enhanced FBI-recorded call, the FBI created an age-processed photo of Fox in its forensics lab in Quantico, Va., to circulate in posters seeking information from the public.
Joseph Denahan, assistant special agent-in-charge with the FBI Newark field office, said this offer of a reward shows authorities’ commitment to resolving the case with any information they can get.
“Missing a child is a parent’s worst fear,” Denahan said. “Not knowing what happened to your child is a torture beyond what any of us care to imagine. For 45 years, the Fox family has endured that torture.”
Authorities recognize there is a possibility Fox is dead, Fine said.
“It is our mission that if this is the case, Margaret receives a proper burial,” he said. “The Fox family can make closure, receive the answers that they deserve and our community can begin to heal.”
Burlington County prosecutor Scott Coffina said miracles happen all the time because of good police work, making cold cases hot again and resulting in the case’s resolution.
“We owe it to her and to her family to get answers and resolve the case,” he said, highlighting Fox’s “entrepreneurial spirit” in her endeavor to earn money.
Fox was in eighth grade at St. Paul's Roman Catholic School in Burlington when she and her cousin, Lynn Parks, sought babysitting work by placing a classified ad in a local newspaper, with a phone number, the Inquirer previously reported.
A man who identified himself as John Marshall responded that he had a 5-year-old son, a backyard swimming pool and a swing set at his Mount Holly residence.
Parks did not receive permission from her parents to go to Marshall’s home, so she gave Fox the man’s contact information. When Fox called him, the man said he would pay $40 to babysit the child for four hours a day, five days a week, and that he would meet her at the bus stop, located on Mill and High Streets, on June 24.
Authorities traced the phone call from the prospective employer to a phone booth at a supermarket in Lumberton, N.J., according to the FBI.
Fox left a note for her parents detailing where she was going before heading to High and Broad Streets for an interview with the man. She went with one of her brothers, who saw her board the bus alone. Witnesses told investigators they saw her near Mill and High Streets in Mount Holly.
Her parents have since died, but some of her siblings are still alive. None attended the press conference.
Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding Fox’s whereabouts to call the FBI’s Newark office at 973-792-3000 or Burlington City Police Department at 609-386-0262, ext. 211.