Police are searching for a 5-year-old girl who was last seen about 5 p.m. Monday at a large park in Bridgeton, Cumberland County.
The girl, identified as Dulce Maria Alavez, was wearing brown pants with flowers and butterflies, a pink shirt with long sleeves, and white dress shoes when she was last seen in the area of Bridgeton Park, a 1,500-acre area that includes a lake and the Cohanzick Zoo.
Bridgeton police said the girl was with family members at the park before she went missing.
Noema Alavez Perez, the girl’s mother, told NBC10, the child and her 3-year-old brother went to a playground with ice cream while she and and an 8-year-old relative remained in car.
A short time later, the little boy ran back, crying and pointing to some park buildings, Alavez Perez said.
“I thought she was just playing hide-and-seek, that she was playing in the woods,” the mother said.
Alavez Perez said she and other family members looked for the girl for some time before calling police.
Dozens of police and law enforcement volunteers searched the park on foot Tuesday while a State Police helicopter skimmed over the treetops and boats checked the lake.
Anyone with information was asked to call 856-451-0033.