A fatal car accident led to a house fire in Mount Laurel, police said
“At this time, the incident is being treated as a fatal accident investigation that led to the house fire,” police said.
Police and fire officials were investigating a “fatal motor vehicle incident” that led to a garage fire at a home in Mount Laurel late Tuesday afternoon.
Police and firefighters responded shortly after 4:50 p.m. to a report of a structure fire on Diston Court and found heavy fire showing in the area of the garage of a two-story home.
The occupants of the home were safely evacuated and the fire was extinguished, police said.
“It was determined that the fire was connected to a fatal motor vehicle incident. An unidentified vehicle was located at the scene with a deceased individual inside,” police said in a statement.
The cause of the “accident” was under investigation, police said.