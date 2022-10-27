A 22-year-old Mount Laurel police officer has been charged with illegally accessing a woman’s social media accounts to post nude photos of her online, authorities said Thursday.

Ayron Taylor, who became a full-time officer late last year, was arrested last Friday and has been suspended without pay while the Mount Laurel Police Department proceeds with his firing, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Evesham Township Police Chief Walt Miller said in a news release.

A woman last month contacted the Evesham Township Police Department to report that an unknown person had accessed her Facebook and Snapchat accounts to send nude photos she had taken of herself to her Snapchat contacts, messaged them to her Facebook friends, and posted them on her Facebook wall, Bradshaw said.

Investigators determined that Taylor allegedly accessed the accounts and distributed the photos.

Taylor, of Delran, was charged with three counts of computer crime, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and invasion of privacy. The endangering count is because some of the photos were taken when the woman was underage. Taylor was released after his first court appearance, Bradshaw said.

No other details were released.