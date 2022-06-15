Authorities are investigating a homicide of a man whose body was found inside a Burlington County home where another man was taken into custody following a barricade and alleged hostage situation on Tuesday.

Larry Brown, 27, has been charged with kidnapping and weapons offenses and was being held at the Burlington County Jail pending a court appearance, authorities said Wednesday.

The investigation was continuing into the fatal beating of Cecilio Luciano, 34, of Highland Park in Middlesex County, and no charges had been filed yet in his homicide, acting Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Beverly City Public Safety Director Rich Wolbert said in a statement.

Police were told around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday that Luciano had been killed inside a Bentley Avenue home in Beverly City. Police also learned that a woman and four children were present in the home.

Bradshaw said Brown refused to leave the property, but the women and children were able to exit over the next several hours. Brown finally came out around 8:30 a.m. and was taken into custody, Bradshaw said.

Police initially were told that Luciano had been fatally shot, but an autopsy determined he had been bludgeoned to death, Bradshaw said.