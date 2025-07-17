Burlington County man killed in lightning strike during Cub Scouts archery event

The 61-year-old man from Burlington County was participating in an archery event for Cub Scouts when a lightning strike killed him and injured 14 others, a public safety official said Thursday.

It was the second fatal lightning strike in New Jersey this month.

Robert Montgomery, of Cinnaminson, was with Jackson Cub Scouts Pack 204 at the Black Knight Bowbenders outdoor archery range on Perrineville Road in Jackson Township, Ocean County, when the lightning struck shortly before 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Joseph Candido, the township’s public safety director, said in an email.

When police officers arrived, Montgomery was having CPR performed on him, while other victims as young as 7 years old were being triaged by responding emergency services, Candido said. One of the surviving victims had briefly lost consciousness.

The other victims had injuries ranging from burns to complaints of pain and not feeling well, Candido said.

They were transported to both Jersey Shore University Medical Center and CentraState Medical Center for treatment, Candido said. One was transported to the Burn Center at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Gene Grodzki, a spokesperson for the archery range, told New Jersey 101.5 that Montgomery was a club member and instructor.

Grodzki said it was not raining and there was no indication of an imminent thunderstorm.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area, which was posted on social media at 7:32 p.m., close to 20 minutes after the strike.

“Robert was a fantastic member who would always show up whenever there was a need, especially when it was working with Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts or 4-H or giving archery lessons or anything else that we needed to do at the club,” Grodzki told New Jersey 101.5.

USA Archery, the national governing body for the Olympic sport, posted a statement on social media saying the organization was “devastated” by the incident.

“We stand in solidarity with Black Knight Bowbenders, the National Field Archery Association, the Boy Scouts of America and the entire archery community during this difficult time as we remember and honor the life of Robert Montgomery,” USA Archery said.

Ted Nugent, the rock musician and longtime bow hunter, replied to the USA Archery post: “Nonstop Nugent family prayers love & support for our mystical flight of the arrow family!”

On July 8, 28-year-old Simon Mariani was golfing in North Jersey when he was struck by lightning. He died from his injuries on Monday.