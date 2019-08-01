A 25-year-old Maple Shade man has been charged with murder in the stabbing and beating death of his mother, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said.
The alleged attack occurred Dec. 12 but did not become a homicide case until June 9, when Sheri Horton, 52, died at a Philadelphia care facility, Prosecutor Scott Coffina said in a statement.
Horton’s son, Brooks Nelson, who was originally charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault, has since been indicted on murder and related charges by a grand jury, Coffina said.
Police officers responding to a call for a domestic disturbance found Horton critically injured outside her residence in the Robert Mills apartment complex on Dec. 12, the prosecutor said.
Officers found Nelson in another part of the complex as he was beating the door of another apartment. Coffina said.
The Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office listed Horton’s cause of death as complications due to a blunt impact injury to the head. Horton also had been stabbed during the attack, Coffina said.
Nelson is being detained at the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly and will be arraigned on the indictment at later date.