3-alarm blaze erupts at apartment complex in Camden County

A three-alarm fire destroyed 16 units at an apartment complex Tuesday night in Camden County, police said.

The massive blaze struck the Pine Hill Mansions apartments at 220 West Branch Avenue in Pine Hill Borough, Police Chief Christopher J. Winters confirmed in an email.

Five police officers who helped rescue residents were taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, Winters said. A firefighter also suffering from smoke inhalation was taken to the hospital.

The displaced residents were being assisted by the Red Cross New Jersey and Volunteers of America Delaware Valley, Winters said.

At least 26 people were affected, the Red Cross New Jersey said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.