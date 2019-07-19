A suspended senior state correctional police officer has been convicted of smuggling oxycodone, marijuana, and tobacco to inmates at a state prison in Cumberland County in exchange for money, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal announced Friday.
Steven B. Saunders, 51, of Camden, was found guilty Thursday by a jury in Burlington County on conspiracy, official misconduct, bribery in official matters, acceptance or receipt of unlawful benefit by a public servant, and possession with intent to distribute oxycodone and marijuana. Superior Court Judge Gerard H. Breland set sentencing for Sept. 6. He faces five to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000, on the most serious second-degree charges, which include conspiracy, bribery, and official misconduct.
During the trial, the state presented evidence that Saunders conspired with an inmate, Lakovian Shepherd and his girlfriend, Tasha N. Swain, to smuggle drugs into the Southern State Correctional Facility in Maurice River Township. The prison houses about 2,000 males and sits next to Bayside State Prison.
Saunders, prosecutors alleged, received bribes in the form of payments from the inmates’ friends and relatives that were made outside the prison. Saunders charged up to $75 for a pack of loose tobacco and $1,000 for an ounce of marijuana, authorities said.
State police arrested Saunders after he met Swain in a parking lot in Evesham and gave him 40 grams of marijuana and 17 oxycodone pills to smuggle into the prison, along with $1,000 cash, authorities said. Saunders has been suspended since his arrest.
“Saunders betrayed his badge as well as his fellow correctional police officers at Southern State,” Thomas Eicher, director of the state Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, said in a statement released Friday.
Swain, 40, of Toms River, pleaded guilty in May to third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance charge. She is awaiting sentencing. Shepherd, 44, who currently is serving a 10-year prison sentence for distribution of narcotics, pleaded guilty in February to third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance. He is awaiting sentencing.