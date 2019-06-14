A National Weather Service survey team was on the move in South Jersey Friday, examining damage from a powerful storm that barreled through the area the night before and spawned a tornado in the Mullica Hill section of Harrison Township.
Chad Shafer, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service regional office in Mount Holly, said the team would go to Salem, Gloucester, and Camden counties, where the quick-moving storm knocked down trees and power lines and ripped siding and shingles from homes.
Shortly after the storm passed through the area Thursday night, the weather service confirmed a tornado touched down in Mullica Hill based on a video showing “a clear funnel with some small debris being lofted.”
The extent of damage was not immediately known, but Harrison Township Police Lt. Ronald Cundey said the department did not receive any calls about the twister.
"Other than people posting their own videos, you know probably as much about it as we do,” said Cundey. “I’m kind of surprised, myself.”
Jessica DiBacco said her phone went off about 8:15 p.m. with a tornado warning. In about five minutes, as her husband was upstairs watching the sky out of a window, the wind started to pick up.
“It just happened so fast,” she said. “Quick wind, it got really, really dark and the rain started coming down really bad.”
From the back of her family’s home, they have a clear view of an expansive farm field across the street. The dust in the field blew in gusts, DiBacco said, and surrounding trees swayed so violently she feared they would snap.
DiBacco said her husband, Lou, yelled to take their two young sons and dogs to the basement for protection while he remained upstairs, watching and filming out the window.
Lou DiBacco would end up recording the tornado as it hit Matthew Melucci and Alexandra Kenyon’s home, about a half-mile away.
The tornado blew the family’s new playset, trampoline, and grill over a clump of trees. The wind started to pull items out of their open garage before Melucci rushed in and shut the door. Gusts tugged at the roof, leaving cracks in the walls. Panels of their fence surrounding the pool in the backyard fell down. A nearby tree landed close to their front yard.
“The wind was just insane,” Melucci said. Fragments of what was once a playset for his 7- and 3-year-old sons were scattered in the grass.
The family huddled in the basement for about 20 minutes. Once the tornado seemed to have quieted, Melucci and Kenyon cautiously ventured outside.
“That’s when we saw everything gone,” Kenyon said. “And we were like, ‘Oh, my God.’”
One of the survey team’s tasks will be to determine the path and strength of the tornado, at least the fourth to touch down within 50 miles of Philadelphia in a month.
The team also will seek to determine if any other damage in South Jersey was caused a tornado or the storms strong winds.
In Gloucester Township, Blackwood Elementary School was closed Friday because it had no power and police there reported some streets were closed due to downed trees and power lines.
The Mullica Hill twister was the second to touch down in New Jersey this year, following an EF-1 tornado that hit Stanhope in Sussex County on May 28, causing damage but no injuries. The state averages about two tornadoes a year, Shafer said.
Other recent tornadoes in the Philadelphia region include a May 19 twister at a Bucks County campground, a May 21 tornado in Berks County, and a May 22 twister on the Bucks-Lehigh border.
Bill Bunting, chief of the forecast operations branch at the storm center, in Norman, Okla., has said a stubborn pattern in the upper atmosphere has been particularly conducive to setting off the severe storms that spawn tornadoes this spring.
As of May 31, there had been 935 reported tornadoes in the United States so far in 2019, compared to an average of 1,125 for all of the last three years.
“The fact that it’s been persistent is unusual, but not unprecedented,” Bunting said.
Tornado numbers generally have increased, said Bunting, but that might be due to better detection, thanks to more sophisticated radar systems and increased reporting at a time when image-recording equipment is pervasive and continually improving.
As for the hand of worldwide warming, tornado specialists point out that twisters are idiosyncratic storms that get their ferocious spin from a complicated matrix of conditions.
“It’s not a cop-out,” said Bunting. “We just don’t know.”