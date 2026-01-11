Former N.J. Gov. Richard Codey, the state’s longest-serving legislator, has died at 79

Former New Jersey governor and longtime state Senator Richard Codey has died at 79, his family announced.

The Democrat represented an Essex County-based district in the Assembly from 1974 to 1982 and the Senate from 1982 to 2024, the longest combined service in state history. His family said he died peacefully at home Sunday after a brief illness.

He was the New Jersey Senate president from 2002 to 2010.

After Jim McGreevey resigned as governor in 2004, Codey served as acting governor for the remaining 14 months of McGreevey’s term, until Jon Corzine was elected and succeeded him. Under a state constitutional provision in effect at the time, Codey concurrently served as governor and Senate president.

In a statement on Facebook, Codey’s family said he served with humility and compassion. “He made friends as easily with Presidents as he did with strangers in all-night diners,” the family statement said.

Legislators who served alongside Codey reacted to his death on social media.

Current Senate President Nicholas Scutari said he had lost a trusted colleague and good friend.

“New Jersey has lost a remarkable public servant who touched the lives in meaningful ways of everyone who knew him,” Scutari said.

Sen. John McKeon served the same district as Codey in the Assembly for 22 years before succeeding him in the Senate.

“Observing firsthand his empathy, humility and advocacy for those who could not speak for themselves have had a profound and enduring influence on my professional life,” McKeon said.

As acting governor, Codey passed and signed state laws that limited public contracts for vendors who make campaign contributions and banned smoking in workplaces other than casinos.

Codey operated his family’s funeral home before entering politics.

Codey’s family said it would share information about his funeral in the coming days.