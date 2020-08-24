A key New Jersey Senate panel on Monday unanimously approved Gov. Phil Murphy’s pick to the Supreme Court, moving a step closer to confirming the state’s first Black female justice.
After a hearing in Trenton, the Senate Judiciary Committee endorsed the historic nomination of Cherry Hill lawyer Fabiana Pierre-Louis. Sen. Nicholas P. Scutari (D., Union), chairman of the 11-member committee, said she would bring a unique perspective to the high court.
”You’ve come to this day more than ready for this position,” Scutari told her after the vote, which was met with applause. Pierre-Louis attended the hearing with her husband, two children and extended family.
Pierre-Louis, 39, is a partner with the law firm Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP, and a former federal prosecutor. She served nine years as an assistant U.S. attorney in New Jersey.
She faced a round of tough questions from Sen. Michael Dougherty (R., Warren) when she refused to answer queries about issues that could land before the court. He has challenged whether Murphy has the authority to change the state’s general election in November by executive order.
Before voting, Dougherty said Pierre-Louis was qualified and “up to the role,” as a jurist.
Her nomination now heads to the full state Senate for a confirmation hearing on Thursday. Sen. President Stephen Sweeney (D., Gloucester) was present for Monday’s vote and lawmakers predicted Pierre-Louis would win easy confirmation.
Pierre-Louis would be the first Black jurist on the court since 2010 when former Republican Gov. Chris Christie refused to renominate Justice John Wallace to a second term. Pierre-Louis clerked for Wallace, who has been her mentor.
“This nomination is truly a nomination of a lifetime for me,” she told the lawmakers.
She would take the seat on the seven-member high court being vacated by Associate Justice Walter Timpone, who will reach the mandatory retirement age of 70 in November. Timpone was appointed by Christie in 2016, ending a yearslong standoff with the Democratic-controlled Senate over the court’s ideological makeup.
In opening remarks to the committee, Pierre-Louis,the daughter of Haitian immigrants, cited her humble beginnings and credited her parents for her work ethic. She spent her early childhood “living in a cramped two-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn with seven family members.” English was not her first language.
”They are the reason I am sitting here today,” she said.
The family moved to Irvington, N.J., and Pierre-Louis went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University in New Brunswick and her law degree from the Rutgers-Camden Law School, graduating with high honors.