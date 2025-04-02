No injuries reported after NJ Transit train from Philly to Atlantic City hits unoccupied vehicle

No injuries were reported after a NJ Transit train heading to Atlantic City from Philadelphia struck an unoccupied vehicle Tuesday night in Galloway Township, an agency spokesperson said.

Just before 8:20 p.m., Train 4639 hit the vehicle at the Pomona Road crossing, agency spokesperson Kyalo Mulumba said.

The train, which had 33 riders and crew on board, had departed 30th Street station at 7:03 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Atlantic City at 8:37 p.m., Mulumba said.

Service has resumed with 30-minute delays, Mulumba said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.