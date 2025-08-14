Skip to content

Man hit by River Line train in Burlington County

Service has resumed between Cinnaminson and Delanco Stations in Burlington County, NJ Transit said.

File photo.Read moreAlexandru Cuznetov / MCT
    by Robert Moran
River Line light-rail service has resumed between Cinnaminson and Delanco Stations in Burlington County after it was suspended Thursday night because a man was struck by a train, NJ Transit said.

Around 8:30 p.m., the man was in the track area at the Pavilion Avenue crossing in Riverside when he was hit, the agency said.

The man was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries, the agency said.

No injuries were reported among the 35 riders and one operator on the train, the agency said.

Shortly before 10:20 p.m., NJ Transit said in an email that service had resumed.

Earlier on Thursday, a man was killed when he was hit by a SEPTA regional rail train between Yeadon and Southwest Philadelphia, an agency spokesperson said.

Around 4:30 p.m., the man was hit by an outbound train on the Media/Wawa Line between the Fernwood-Yeadon Station and the Angora Station at 58th Street near Baltimore Avenue.

Service on the line was suspended, but resumed Thursday night.