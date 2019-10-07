A jury deliberating in the hate-crime assault trial of former Bordentown Township Police Chief Frank Nucera Jr., accused of hitting a handcuffed black suspect, told a judge Monday that it was deadlocked
Defense attorney Rocco Cipparone immediately requested a mistrial. U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler recharged the jury this morning on the law regarding deliberations and asked the panel to “give it one more try” to reach a unanimous verdict.
Nucera is charged with one count each of hate-crime assault, deprivation of civil rights, and lying to the FBI. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine. He could also lose his $8,800-a-month pension, which was suspended in March pending the outcome of the trial.
Authorities allege that Nucera, the longtime chief in the predominantly white community just outside Trenton, had a deep hatred against blacks and other minorities. Nucera compared blacks to Isis and said they should be mowed down, according to a fellow officers.
The jury, with nine white and three black members, began deliberating last Wednesday afternoon. The jury has been deliberating for about 17 hours. Some of the jurors appeared grim when they filed into the jury box Monday morning after sending a note to Kugler. Two stood with their arms crossed in the jury box.
Last week, the jury asked the judge to clarify the definition of reasonable doubt. It also asked for transcripts of testimony of two police officers who testified against Nucera.
The key prosecution witness in the case was a Bordentown Township K-9 officer who secretly made 81 recordings of Nucera that captured the now fomer chief using racial slurs. A second officer also implicated Nucera in the assault.
Nucera, who is white, is accused of striking Timothy Stroye, then 18, of Trenton, at a Ramada hotel in Bordentown Township on Sept. 1, 2016. Nucera was among several officers who responded after Stroye got into a scuffle with police.
A fellow officer testified that Stroye was handcuffed and not resisting arrest when Nucera grabbed Stroye’s head “like a basketball” and slammed it against a wall, making a “loud thud.”
This is a developing story.