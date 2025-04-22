Wildfire in Ocean County prompts evacuations, closure on Garden State Parkway

A 1,200-acre wildfire Tuesday afternoon in Ocean County, N.J., prompted mandatory evacuations and the shutdown of a portion of the Garden State Parkway, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The Jones Road Wildfire was 0% contained in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

The Garden State Parkway was closed in both directions between exits 63 and 80 because of the wildfire, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority said.

Mandatory evacuations were underway on Wells Mills Road from Bryant Road to the Garden State Parkway, the agency said.

Around 6:30 p.m., the agency said mandatory evacuations also were underway in the area of Route 9 in Lacey Township, Ocean County.