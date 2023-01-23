Police officer fatally shot a man in Deptford, Attorney General says

New Jersey’s Attorney General is investigating a South Jersey police officer who shot and killed man in Gloucester County on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a 911 call at a home on Fox Run Road in Deptford Township, just before 1:30 p.m. when an officer shot his gun with the intent to wound, but fatally shot the man instead. He was pronounced dead just before 2 p.m., when emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene, per officials.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and attorney general did not release the victim’s identity. Authorities did not release other details.

This is a developing story and will be updated.