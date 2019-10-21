Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested after allegedly using racial slurs and urinating on a middle school girl at a Lawrence High School football game Friday night, police say.
The boys, who the Lawrence Township police say are of Indian descent and live in the township, have been charged with harassment, bias intimidation, and lewdness in connection with the incident. The victim is an eighth-grade girl, according to a Facebook post that prompted the investigation, but police declined to confirm identifying details about the victim.
Police are investigating the incident and did not disclose the race or age of the victim or elaborate on the slurs used. All of the students involved attend Lawrence Township Public Schools.
The school district is also investigating the incident.
“Rumors and misinformation, such as students from another district being involved, are hindering the investigation process. In partnership with the police department, we need to be able to do our work to get to facts of the matter,” Superintendent Ross Kasun said in a statement posted on Facebook. Kasun could not be reached for additional comment Monday morning.
Christopher Bobbitt, mayor of Lawrence Township, which is slightly north of Trenton, said in a Facebook post Saturday that “hate has no home in Lawrence Township." The Mercer County town of about 33,200 people is 62% white, 12% black, and 16% Asian, according to 2017 data.