Cherry Hill brides ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ with bridal fashion superstar Randy Fenoli

On a gray November morning last Saturday, in a converted Cherry Hill Dunkin’ Donuts, bridal magic was in the air.

At around 9:30 a.m., members of the staff at Dress 2 Impress, a new bridal boutique on Route 38, were furiously preparing for the arrival of one of bridal fashion’s biggest celebrities: designer and Say Yes to the Dress star Randy Fenoli.

Floors were swept, lipstick was applied, and dainty chocolate pastries were laid out on a towering display.

Fenoli, 61, is a marquee name in the bridal world. He served as the fashion director for New York City’s Kleinfeld Bridal from 2007 to 2012 and starred in the TLC reality show Say Yes to the Dress, set at Kleinfeld, and later his own, shorter-lived show, Randy to the Rescue.

Fenoli is currently on a cross-country tour promoting his Keepsake Kollection, a new line of bridal gowns set to hit stores in early 2026. Dress 2 Impress, an authorized dealer of Fenoli’s dresses, was part of a select group of stores debuting the line early, an honor that came with a guest appearance from Fenoli himself.

He’s “a real celebrity,” especially in South Jersey, said Beni Deliivanova, Dress 2 Impress’s managing partner.

Saturday marked the grand opening of Dress 2 Impress’ second store. Their first boutique, located in Linwood, has been open for 13 years.

It’s a bit of “an American dream story,” said Ivaylo Deliivanov, Beni Deliivanova‘s husband, who managed the front desk and topped off mimosas as Fenoli and the bridal staff tended to customers on Saturday morning.

Deliivanov‘s mother, Violeta Deliivanova, ran a dressmaking factory back in Bulgaria. When she immigrated to the U.S. around two decades ago, she got into the alteration and dry cleaning business. She opened Dress 2 Impress in Linwood in 2013. In 2022, Beni, Violeta’s daughter-in-law, left the corporate world to become a Dress 2 Impress managing partner.

Though Dress 2 Impress’ Linwood location has long been a destination for Jersey Shore brides, Deliivanov said they were losing out to boutiques in Cherry Hill, where there are more bridal shops, and a giant mall, to meet brides’ needs. The grand opening of their second location marks an entrance into Cherry Hill’s formidable retail economy.

The boutique is curated with keepsakes and designed for photo-ops. Sequin-covered purses and statement earrings sit in triptych glass cases. White champagne flutes and feathered fans embroidered with “BRIDE” rest next to a large bell that’s rung when a bride meets her perfect dress. A walk-in closet opens into changing rooms and a sitting area where brides perform mini fashion shows for adoring groups of female family members and bridesmaids.

Before the marathon of brides arrived, Fenoli and Dress 2 Impress’ staff huddled in a back room, as the celebrity stylist imparted his time-tested wisdom onto the group. How do you match a bride to the right silhouette for her body type? How do you manage an overbearing family member with too many opinions?

Chewy, Fenoli’s Shih Tzu, meandered around the boutique, at times chasing a stuffed macaroni noodle (Chewy has been on at least 80 flights with Fenoli this year).

The morning’s first bride was Olivia Hafner, a 23-year-old Cherry Hill teacher engaged to her middle-school sweetheart. The couple has been together for 10 years. Maria Hafner, Olivia’s mom, called it “a fairytale.”

Both Hafner women are Say Yes to the Dress fans. They booked an appointment at Dress 2 Impress after seeing an ad online.

“I’m open to trying different things, but I want a ball gown,” Olivia Hafner said, waiting in the foyer for Fenoli and Susanna Kavee, her enthusiastic bridal stylist.

Over the next hour, Hafner emerged from the dressing room in dress after dress, first in a strapless gown with a structured corset top, than another with sequins, one with lace, and another with elegant detachable sleeves.

The curated selection and hands-on assistance makes for a “boutique” experience, Fenoli said, one that sets the store apart from a trip to Macy’s or the mall.

What do brides want these days? Fenoli says “everything”: glitter, ball gowns, princess-style skirts, traditional silhouettes. “Clean and simple” is having a moment, Fenoli added (perhaps linked to the omnipresence of the laid-back-but-still-stylish “clean girl aesthetic,” which has dominated TikTok in recent months, with ample criticism).

Fenoli said the world of bridal fashion has changed “completely” from his mid-2000s Say Yes to the Dress days.

Brides show up to appointments with screenshots from Instagram and TikTok videos, asking to try on dresses from unknown designers, located oceans away. Others come with AI-generated images that are impossible to match. More and more, original designs are being ripped off and sold for cheap on the internet.

“I think technology and the internet has really hurt us,” he said.

He quickly added: “Don’t ever, ever, ever, ever order a wedding dress online.”

Dress 2 Impress’s Cherry Hill boutique is open from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

