‘Resident Evil’ actor indicted on attempted murder, other charges related to alleged N.J. road-rage incident

A New Jersey actor was indicted earlier this month on attempted murder and other charges in connection with accusations he shot a woman in the face following a traffic dispute.

Ernest W. Heinz, 46, of Port Republic, faces 31 charges, including aggravated assault and weapons infractions, stemming from the September incident in Galloway Township, court records show.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: ‘Resident Evil’ actor shot New Jersey mom in road rage incident, police say

Heinz’s attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday. In a statement to People, a lawyer for Heinz said, “he denies the allegations as reported and will contest them through the legal process, where the facts — not speculation or headlines — will determine the outcome.”

The statement continued: “We ask that the public and the media respect the presumption of innocence and allow this matter to proceed in court.”

In an interview with The Inquirer shortly after the shooting, Maritza Arias-Galva said she was on her way home from the grocery store Sept. 11, when she tried to merge into another lane of traffic.

Arias-Galva said another driver blocked her from merging, then pursued her. The driver then confronted her near Stockton University and fired at least one shot into Arias-Galva’s vehicle, NJ Advance Media reported. Prosecutors alleged at a detention hearing that Heinz told Arias-Galva, “I’m going to kill you,” according to the outlet.

Heinz has had minor roles in television and films, but it appears his acting career sputtered out after 2014; his IMDB profile lists credits in the 2011 biographical drama J. Edgar, The Sopranos, and two Resident Evil video games.

He is scheduled to make another court appearance in January, records show.