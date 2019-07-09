ANTHONY PEZZOTTI / Staff Photographer

Jerel Wallace, 21, who has been a member at this gym for six years throws his basketball in the air as he leaves gym at the Burlington-Riverfront YMCA in Burlington City, NJ. The Burlington-Riverfront YMCA will close in August. The members of this YMCA are upset because this facility serves low income families, seniors and families with children and the closest YMCA is 10 miles away.