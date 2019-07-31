A 9 year-old boy on a camp outing drowned at Sahara Sam’s Oasis water park in Camden County, police said Wednesday.
Berlin Township Police Chief Leonard Check identified the victim as Hersh Meilech Grossman, of Brooklyn, N.Y. His death Tuesday night was ruled an accidental drowning, he said.
Grossman was attending a private event at the popular water park on Route 73 when the incident occurred. He was on a camp trip with Belzer Talmud Torah, an Orthodox Jewish group from the Boro Park Community in Brooklyn and several other groups, the chief said. About 750-800 children and staff were at the event, he said.
The events surrounding the drowning were unclear, Check said. Police were dispatched to the water park around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for a cardiac arrest report, the chief said.
Police found lifeguards performing CPR on the victim, who was unconscious when he was pulled from the pool, Check said. Police, along with the fire department and EMS staff continued CPR efforts on the victim, the chief said.
Grossman was transported to Virtua Hospital in Voorhees, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later, the chief said.
“We don’t know what happened. It just looks like a tragic accident," Check said.
The water park reopened Wednesday morning, said Sharon Rushen, a spokesperson.
“We are deeply saddened by the incident and our prayers are with the guest’s family and friends at this difficult time. We are completing a thorough review of the incident, which occurred during a private event, and working closely with local authorities. The safety of our guests and team members is our first priority,” Rushen said in a statement.