The nearly 600-year-old Salem oak has toppled over in the Quaker graveyard that has surrounded the tree for most of its life.
Why the tree fell on Thursday is not clear, but its end came after the ground in South Jersey has become saturated following a period of drenching rains.
According to Salem County, the oak was estimated to be 565 years old.
Local tradition holds that the city’s Quaker founder, John Fenwick, met with the native Lenni Lenape under the oak and signed a treaty with them in 1675.
According to the state Department of Environmental Protection, it was the second-biggest white oak in New Jersey.
One of its offsprings can be found in Salem’s First Presbyterian Church’s cemetery on Grant Street. That oak is 143 years old.