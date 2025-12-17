Cherry Hill Santa tour brings Christmas cheer to a snow-dusted South Jersey

’Twas a few days before Christmas, and all through Cherry Hill, children were running outside with no jackets to chase Santa, and sometimes with no shoes.

Strapped to the top of a Cherry Hill fire truck, Santa Claus made his rounds through the South Jersey community on Sunday, waving as he passed through condominiums decorated for Christmas and snow-dusted cul-de-sacs. Santa’s firefighter escorts handed out candy canes and holiday greetings as Christmas cheer warmed the frigid township.

Advertisement

“There’s nothing better than when you pull around the block with Santa on the roof,” said Jim Aleski, a Cherry Hill Fire Department lieutenant.

Each December, Santa makes a special trip to Cherry Hill, meticulously visiting every street in the township over the course of the multiday Santa Tours. A fresh coat of rare December snow made for a particularly picturesque scene over the weekend, when kids, parents, and dogs chased down the fire truck to get a coveted glimpse of St. Nick.

Mark Yakovich, 3, and his dad, Ed Yakovich, 44, flagged down the fire truck from their driveway as if they were hailing a cab. Mark, the toddler, is very into trains at the moment. Luckily, fire trucks remain pretty high on his list (specifically when they’re associated with Marshall, the Dalmatian puppy fire marshal in PAW Patrol). Holding two candy canes and a toy train, Mark eyed the fire truck with glee, and a healthy skepticism, from the comfort of his dad’s arms.

Though Ed said they’re still “figuring out the family traditions with the new little guy,” seeing Santa was at the top of their December to-do list.

At the Burrough’s Mill subdivision, Andrew Lee said he and his family wait for Santa every year. A bit of Christmas light amid so much darkness in the world was a welcome respite this time around, he said.

“Santa brings the spirit,” Lee said.

What is Lee’s son, Makai, 10, asking for this Christmas? An Xbox, Roblox, and more Roblox.

As the firefighting crew and its guest of honor wound through the township, delighted residents waved and cheered, stopped for selfies, and honked in appreciation. One resident ran out to gift a box of brownies to the firefighters.

Aleski said no one can quite pinpoint when the Santa Tours began, but residents say they remember the tradition happening as far back as the 1960s.

Archives show Santa visiting South Jersey via fire truck as early as 1931, when he distributed gifts to the children of Barrington Borough on Christmas Day.

Sandy Chase, 54, said she remembers a Santa Tour from her childhood in northern New Jersey.

“This is a big Jersey thing,” she said.

Nicole Gaunt, 31, has lived in Cherry Hill her whole life. She and her daughter Khaos, 8, were out playing in the snow when Santa rounded the corner.

Gaunt said the duo were prepared to see the big guy.

“We’ve chased him down before,” she added.

Aleski said nothing drives community engagement like the Santa Tours. Each year, his department gets dozens of calls, emails, and social media inquiries about when Santa will pass by each house.

Though the department is meticulous in hitting every block, it’s a fire department first, and emergency operations supersede Santa. Santa has shown up at more than a few unexpected emergencies during tours past.

The Santa Tours in Cherry Hill will continue over the next few days. To see when Santa is visiting each neighborhood, explore this interactive map.

This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.