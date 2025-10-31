Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will serve his 50-month prison sentence in Burlington County

Sean “Diddy” Combs is starting his 50-month sentence at Fort Dix federal prison in Burlington County.

Combs, 55, will serve a sentence of four years and two months for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The Harlem-born music mogul checked into the low-security prison in Burlington County Thursday. With his time served in detention since his September 2024 arrest, he is set to be released in 2028, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ inmate database.

The Bad Boy Records founder was acquitted of more severe charges of sex trafficking and racketeering during his two-month trial in July, which could have put him away for life. Prosecutors in the case were pushing for an 11-year prison sentence.

While Combs led a limelit career, dominating hip-hop sounds of the 1990s, he also fostered a mythos around his drug-fueled sex parties starting in the early 2000s and continuing for the next two decades, known as “freak-offs.”

Prosecutors allege these parties would devolve into Combs’ beating, threatening, and sexually assaulting women who attended. In one testimony, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, who dated Combs for 10 years, testified that the mogul forced her to have sex with strangers hundreds of times over the course of their relationship, which culminated in a widespread video of Combs dragging and beating her through a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

In his Oct. 3 sentencing, defense attorneys requested that Combs be transferred to a prison close to the New York metropolitan area to be close to family, and be considered for any available substance abuse programs, reported the New York Times. During the hearing, Combs said his detention was the first time he was sober in 25 years.

On top of his 50-month prison sentence, Combs was forced to pay a $500,000 fine, the maximum fine allowed.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.