A hospitality company announced Thursday that it was buying the shuttered Oceanview Motel in Wildwood Crest and vowed to reopen the “doo-wop” retro style property while preserving its distinctive architectural features.

Madison Resorts, which was founded by businessman Dan Alicea, is paying $10 million to purchase the site and plans to spend $12 million for renovations with a tentative grand opening set for Memorial Day Weekend next year, the company said.

The beachfront motel at 7201 Ocean Ave. is being renamed Madison Resort Wildwood Crest.

The Oceanview Motel was built in 1964 in a style called populuxe or doo-wop. “These Doo Wop motels are playful, two or three story, bar or l-shaped structures that usually feature elaborate balcony railings, outlandish signs, and colorful offices or lounges designed in unexpected shapes,” according to a description posted on the Preservation New Jersey website.

» READ MORE: In Wildwood Crest, their families ran two motels side by side. Then, they fell in love.

The motel has been closed since last fall. Earlier this year, the site reportedly was being considered for condominiums.

“We plan to keep the 62+ year old building and restore it to its retro roots along with modern touches throughout the improvement,” Alicea said in a statement. The renovated property will feature 108 rooms, including 90 suites, beach access, four floors, 90,000 square feet, new lobby/reception, restaurant, lounge area with firepits, ocean view patio lounge and other upgrades to be announced,” Madison Resorts said in its announcement.

Alicea added, “Our expansion into Wildwood Crest is a homecoming for my wife, Stephanie, who was born and raised in Wildwood Crest. This community means so much to her and our family, and we couldn’t be happier to make history with the property’s next chapter.”

» READ MORE: ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’ comes to Wildwood, but contestant Tyler Norris is dumped on the boardwalk

John Donio, president of the Doo-Wop Preservation League, said in a statement: “We are thrilled that Madison Resorts is taking over this mid-century modern gem and restoring it to its former glory but with the modern amenities that today’s sophisticated guests demand.”

DAS Architects of Philadelphia will put together the design for the property updates, Madison Resorts said. The $12 million dollar renovation will be handled by MCFA construction.

Madison Resorts said this is its second renovation project, following the Montreal Beach Resort in Cape May.