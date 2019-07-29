A Sicklerville man is accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer and ordering a woman to perform sexual acts on him, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
Samuel Mears Jr., 45, allegedly showed a 31-year-old woman a police badge and a firearm and demanded she perform sexual acts on him inside of his vehicle, authorities said. She reported the incident Sunday.
Camden County police later stopped Mears inside his vehicle Sunday and arrested him.
Mears was charged with first-degree sexual assault, impersonating a law enforcement officer, making terroristic threats, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Mears is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing.
The prosecutor’s office is investigating the incident. The office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.