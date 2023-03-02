WWE wrestler Sonya Deville arrested at Borgata for unlawful gun possession

A popular WWE wrestler was arrested last month at the Borgata in Atlantic City for possessing a handgun without a valid permit to carry a firearm in New Jersey, police said Wednesday.

Daria Berenato, who performs as Sonya Deville for the WWE, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and then released on a summons for a future court date that has not been scheduled, the Atlantic City Police Department said in a statement.

On Feb. 19, police were called to the Borgata after a valet employee discovered a handgun in a vehicle that was being parked.

When the officers arrived, Berenato, the owner of the vehicle, was present and cooperating with Borgata security, police said.

The 29-year-old Berenato, who lives in Florida, told police she was the owner of the handgun and provided a permit to carry the firearm that was from another state and not valid in New Jersey.

Police said she was taken into custody without incident.

Berenato, who was born and raised in Burlington County, has been described as the first openly gay female wrestler in the WWE.

Her most recent posts on her Instagram account, which has 1.3 million followers, did not directly address the arrest.

Four days before her arrest, Berenato got engaged to her girlfriend at a wine cellar cave in North Jersey.

In 2020, a stalker broke into her Florida home in what authorities said was a failed kidnap attempt.