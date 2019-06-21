South Jersey residents could breathe a small sigh of relief Friday morning, after overnight rain failed to add to earlier flooding that caused headaches and forced evacuations just 24 hours before.
The focus shifted from wading through ankle-deep water to cleanup efforts in heavy-hit spots throughout Camden, Burlington, and Gloucester counties, where states of emergency had been declared.
Michael Silva, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Mount Holly office said early Friday that additional rainfall "had a minimal impact on the flooding," while swollen waterways were “in the process of subsiding."
A flood watch is still in effect for the North Branch Rancocas Creek at Pemberton, according to the NWS.
On Thursday, South Jersey residents awoke to heavy downpours that caused major problems for commuters and halted the PATCO High Speed Line until around noon. Some spots in the Garden State saw more than five inches, prompting officials to evacuate some from their homes.
In Medford, more than six inches of rain fell, according to totals from the NWS.
PATCO said it was “back up and running” Friday, minus the out-of-service escalators at Ashland and Woodcrest Stations, where elevators are also out of service. Flooding that swallowed High Street in Westville had receded by Friday.
The strong current of floodwaters flowing from Rancocas Creek on Thursday knocked Tom Bridge, a parishioner at Trinity Episcopal Church in Southampton Township, to his feet.
“We had water running in the front door and out the back door,” he said.
The church’s all-purpose room, kitchen, choir room, office and bathroom are all damaged from Thursday’s flooding, Bridge said. The church’s sanctuary was the one area of the church that remained dry.
“It was a disaster," he said.
Diane Concannon, the Red Cross New Jersey Region communications director, said the organization will head to affected neighborhoods to deliver supplies and meals Friday afternoon.
Southampton Township administrator Kathleen Hoffman said residents need restoration relief from county, state and federal governments. Federal assistance would come through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. She said it was too soon to tell how many people would apply for such assistance.
“The floodwaters have gone down, but there are still high tides coming and going,” Hoffman said, adding that water levels from other municipalities upstream affect Southampton downstream on the north and south branches of Rancocas Creek.
While there are currently no concrete estimates on the cost of damage, Hoffman anticipates it will cost “millions of dollars.”
“Once we’re able to get into the areas and homes that are affected, we’ll be able to start assessment of properties,” she said.
Staff reporters Melanie Burney and Anthony R. Wood contributed reporting.