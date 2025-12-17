Juveniles rescued after falling through ice at South Jersey lake

Three juveniles fell through ice at a Burlington County lake and two were rescued by responding officers Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred at Woolman Lake and involved juvenile students, said Mount Holly Township Police Chief Clifford Spencer in a post on Facebook.

A male student was able to get himself out of the water and reach land before the police arrived, Spencer said.

“Two female students were partially submerged in chest-deep, icy water when first responders arrived on scene. Officers quickly established a rescue plan, guiding the students closer to the shoreline where a rope was deployed and both were safely pulled from the water,” Spencer said.

All three juveniles were transported to a hospital as a precaution due to their exposure to cold water, Spencer said.

The Westampton Fire Department also responded and retrieved the juveniles’ personal belongings, Spencer said.

“This incident serves as an important reminder to our community: no ice in our area should ever be considered safe, regardless of recent cold temperatures or appearances. Ice thickness can vary significantly and unpredictably, even within the same body of water,” Spencer said.