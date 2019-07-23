Several times a week, the Camden County Police Department asks the public for help. Police post on social media requesting tips on a missing person, fugitive or suspect in a crime.
Concerned citizens can report what they know about criminal activity in the city of Camden via a variety of platforms –– the department tipline, a phone call and, now, texts from their smartphone.
On April 18, Camden’s police force became the second department in New Jersey to contract with STOPit Solutions, an app that allows users to anonymously send crime tips to law enforcement through messages, photos and videos. The Camden County Police Department paid $4,500 to use the app for a year, and can renew it in the future, according to county spokesperson Dan Keashen.
Anonymous tips are far from new in Camden, but the app encapsulates the benefits — and, to some, the potential pitfalls — of crime reporting in the digital age.
“We look for different ways to interface with the people that we serve,” said Lieutenant Zsakhiem James, a community commander in Camden. “There’s some strength in anonymity. We’re building our relationship with the public.”
Since the launch of the app, James said the department has received nearly 500 criminal incident reports, and 600 people have signed up for the app.
Once a user downloads the free app, STOPit prompts the user to enter an access code — in this case, camdennj — to connect with the proper channel. Centering the home screen is a large megaphone with “REPORT” written below it. Click the icon, and the app displays a textbox with options to add photos and video.
The application does not replace 911, which James said residents should still call for emergencies.
James said he could not share specifics about the tips people submit on the app because many involve ongoing criminal investigations. Still, he said people report “all kinds of things” — prostitution, drug complaints, information on homicides and more. Many of these tips have been helpful, he said.
STOPit also has a feature that allows police departments to make announcements. James said they have yet to use this feature, sticking to their Twitter and Facebook accounts instead.
The Somerset County Police Department in Central Jersey was the first law enforcement agency in the nation to use the app in October 2017. Somerset has received 350 anonymous reports on a variety of incidents, including fugitives, narcotics and information on homicides, according to Detective Jeanne Trillhaase, the public information officer for the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.
“STOPit is a powerful tool that allows citizens to provide information to law enforcement anonymously, without fear of reprisal," Somerset County Prosecutor wrote Michael Robertson said in a statement. "Law enforcement cannot be everywhere so citizens are often our best source of information.”
In 2013, STOPit Solutions, based in New York City, rolled out an app to prevent bullying in schools, offering students the option to anonymously report harassment to administrators. Since then, STOPit has diversified its products and now serves 4,000 networks, including police departments, schools and workplaces. More than 80,000 incident reports have been filed on the app worldwide since its debut, the company said.
Camden residents have long been able to call in tips anonymously through the police hotline. But apps used to send unnamed tips are new, and criminology researchers do not yet have firm data on the impacts of these technologies.
Nathan Link, an assistant professor of sociology, anthropology & criminal justice at Rutgers University-Camden, said researchers must rely on anecdotal evidence to evaluate unproven apps like STOPit, which Link says has its pros and cons. The anonymity of the app could encourage otherwise reluctant citizens to report crime, he said, but there is a danger that overzealous reporting could target specific individuals or communities, particularly communities of color.
“When you put these sort of powers in people’s hands, it can bring out the racism from some people,” he said.
Link said he’s not sure how effective STOPit will be in Camden, where residents have long hesitated to engage with law enforcement.
“If the motivation to talk to them [police] isn’t there, I’m not sure how effective it will be,” he said.
Miguel Arriaga, the owner of Miguel’s Pharmacy and a Camden community leader, was ore optimistic. He said the app fits in well with today’s digital world, and residents are using it.
“[The police] have earned the trust of the people,” said Arriaga, who uses the app. “The people are trying to trust the system again.”