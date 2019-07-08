A 3-year-old girl was killed by a falling tree branch at a Salem County campground over the weekend, state police said.
The girl, whose name was not released, was in a tent about 2 p.m. Saturday when the branch fell at the Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Campground at Tall Pines in Elmer, police said.
The child was taken to Inspira Medical Center Elmer, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
Strong storms passed through South Jersey during the day, including a tornado that flipped a car in Mount Laurel, but officials have not yet said if weather played a part in the campground accident.
The campground did not immediately respond to a request for comment.