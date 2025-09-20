Teen killed, 3 others injured after late-night fire in Trenton, authorities say

An 18-year-old man died after a fire tore through a row of houses late Friday in Trenton, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of North Olden Avenue where the blaze scorched seven homes. Three people were injured, and one person was in critical condition, Trenton city officials said in a Facebook post early Saturday.

More than 20 people were displaced, the post said.

Officials have not identified the teen who was killed. Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora told 6ABC a firefighter was among those injured. The mayor’s office could not be immediately reached by phone or email late Saturday.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze, and an investigation is underway.