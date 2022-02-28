After Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, starting a war with the sovereign country, support has flooded in for Ukraine from all over the world.

Amid the conflict, one eagle-eyed Twitter user noticed that one of the few accounts that the official Ukraine Twitter account follows is -- of all places -- New Jersey. Ukraine only follows 24 accounts - primarily other countries - but just so happens to follow the Garden State’s famously tongue-in-check account.

The Twitter user @P____nut posted the realization and wondered why Ukraine followed New Jersey. Ukraine answered very simply.”Cauz they’re cool”

New Jersey’s Twitter account has garnered some acclaim for being particularly good at clapping back at people who criticize the state and for its sense of humor.

While the governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment, the Twitter account did reply back with two hearts, one in blue, the other in yellow -- the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

For the record, Jersey’s Twitter account follows Ukraine back.

According to some surveys, New Jersey is home to more than 73,000 Ukrainian Americans.