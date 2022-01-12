A fifth person has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old and the wounding of his father in a Walmart parking lot in October, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.

Tarik Jenkins, 25, of Pemberton Township, was charged with felony murder and related offenses. He was arrested Tuesday in Edgewater Park and was being held at the Burlington County Jail pending a court appearance.

Around 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 7, Burlington Township police responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Walmart on Route 541.

Police found Dion E. Williams Sr., 44, and Albert Williams, 17, both of Hammonton, with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to Cooper University Hospital, where the teen was pronounced dead. His father was treated and released.

Kayhree Simmons and Jayviyohn J. Earley were subsequently charged with murder and related offenses. Also charged with lesser offenses were Kweli L. McCants and Azza Kamnaksh.