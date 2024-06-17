Camden School District has reached a $2 million settlement in Wasim Muhammad’s civil sex abuse case, ahead of the punitive part of trial

The Camden City School District has reached a $2 million settlement in a civil lawsuit filed against advisory board President Wasim Muhammad by a former student alleging he sexually abused her when he was her teacher, effectively ending the civil sex abuse lawsuit.

After about two weeks’ of negotiations, the agreement was reached Saturday night, said Jeffrey P. Fritz, who represented the plaintiff in the case, identified as Jane Doe, against the school district and Muhammad, now the minister of Muhammad’s Temple No. 20 in Camden.

Under the agreement, the South Jersey school system will withdraw a motion filed June 3 asking Superior Court Judge John Kennedy to overturn a jury’s $1.6 million verdict or order a new trial, Fritz said. Defense lawyers agreed not to seek an appeal, he said.

The settlement essentially added $400,000 to the jury award for a total of $2 million, including lawyer fees and costs, Fritz said, before the six-member jury was scheduled to return to Camden County Hall of Justice Monday morning to decide punitive damages, and if so, who should be required to pay.

The school’s portion of the settlement will be paid by the school board and its insurance carrier, Fritz said. It was not immediately known how that amount would be split between those two entities. Muhammad, 56, will not be liable for any of the settlement. Before the trial, an arbitrator recommended a $1 million settlement, but that was rejected by all parties.

Defense lawyers could not be reached for comment. They had contended the jury decision was inconsistent and legally unsupported and the jury was given improper deliberation instructions.

Fritz said his client was relieved by the settlement. The now-45-year-old had planned to travel to New Jersey from her home in the South for the punitive trial phase. The case could have dragged on for years if the verdict was appealed, Fritz said.

“It’s a good thing for her,” Fritz said. “It’s about the finality.”

The jury heard emotional and graphic testimony from the plaintiff during the trial.

The Inquirer is not identifying her because it does not identify victims in sexual assault cases without their consent.

“I’ll never be the same,” she told the Inquirer.

In its May 14 decision, the jury of four men and two women found that Muhammad, formerly known as Donnie Walker, had not sexually abused his former student when she was under 18, but found the district liable for “willful misconduct” and negligence in supervising Muhammad.

The jury found that Muhammad “recklessly or intentionally committed extreme and outrageous conduct” upon Doe. It found Muhammad and the board liable on five counts.

It also found that the district “created or permitted a sexually hostile educational environment.” Doe alleged that school district employees who knew about the relationship failed to stop it.

The allegations

In the lawsuit, Muhammad was accused of sexually abusing Doe when he was her seventh-grade social studies teacher at Cooper B. Hatch Middle School. She alleged that they started having sex in 1994, and that he abused her for years, even after she moved with her family to the South. She said she was a virgin before Muhammad, and after they had sex, he told her, “Now you’re a woman.” She was 14.

Among her allegations, Doe said the two engaged in a threesome with one of his many spiritual Muslim wives, and that he took the plaintiff to a porn theater and forced her to have sex with a stranger while he watched and masturbated.

During the trial, Muhammad told the jury that he began a relationship with his former student when she was 18, when they married under his Islamic faith. (She denies that the two were ever married.)

The jury also heard testimony from two of Muhammad’s fives wives. Muhammad does not provide financial support for them and their children, but they could seek assistance if needed, they said. Muhammad testified that he has 17 children.

Doe filed the lawsuit under the New Jersey Child Victims Act, a state law passed in 2019 that allows child sex abuse victims to sue their abusers up until they turn 55.

The case has rankled some in the Camden community who have called for Muhammad to step down from the school board. Muhammad took a leave of absence in January after Gov. Phil Murphy called for his resignation.

