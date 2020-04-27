An Atlantic County man has been charged with a bias incident after allegedly torching a parked van on a highway in Atlantic City and threatening the owner because he was Mexican, authorities said Monday.
The incident happened about 1:35 p.m. Sunday on the westbound side of Route 40, said Atlantic City Police Sgt. Kevin Fair. The van’s owner was fishing nearby and the van was parked on the shoulder of the road, he said.
The owner, whose name was not released, noticed the suspect, Robert Evans, pouring gasoline on the hood of the van, Fair said. Confronted by the owner, Evans asked if the owner was Mexican, and the owner responded that he was, Fair said.
Evans allegedly threatened to assault the owner after learning his ethnicity, then set the van on fire, leaving a gas can in front of the van, Fair said.
Fair said authorities know of no motive in the incident. Evans, 29, of Pleasantville, is Hispanic, according to Fair. “We have no idea,” Fair said Monday, adding that the van was substantially damaged.
Fair said police arrived at the scene and quickly located Evans, who was walking. He was charged with bias intimidation, aggravated arson, and criminal mischief, and was being held in the Atlantic County Jail, Fair said.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department’s criminal investigations unit at 609-347-5766.